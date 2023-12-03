[Hello Indonesia] Cultural tapestry woven at 'Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night'

South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia, Lee Sang-deok talks before raising a toast at the Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia, Lee Sang-deok talks before raising a toast at the Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Amid resounding cheers, South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok raised a spirited toast at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday in Jakarta. The event took place following a business forum held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties at the Hotel Mulia Senayan earlier in the day. "Closer friendship, stronger partnership," Lee proposed, raising a toast. Following Lee, Indonesian girl group StarBe took to the stage as the opening act, delivering a captivating performance of three songs: "Pidip Pop It," "Bang," and "Rooftop."

Indonesian girl group StarBe performs its hit song, "Pidip Pop It," at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Indonesian girl group StarBe performs its hit song, "Pidip Pop It," at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

StarBe is widely known for its selection by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange this year to participate in its cultural exchange project, which provides a chosen group with diverse training akin to that of K-pop groups in Korea. The spotlight then shifted to the male dancers of a Traditional Indonesian Nusantara dance team, N2b Pro. They made a striking entrance with eye-catching tumbling from the right side of the stage, while female dancers entered from the left side adorned in colorful costumes and elaborate headwear.

Traditional Indonesian Nusantara dance team N2b Pro performs at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) Traditional Indonesian Nusantara dance team N2b Pro performs at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The dance performance then featured the use of red fans, with a key moment showcasing a dancer in a rainbow-colored costume and a white mask leading the group dance. The concluding performance, the third and final one of the evening, was delivered by the N-Lions Taekwondo Demonstration Team, which is widely known for their participation in the popular TV show “Indonesia's Got Talent.” Twelve Indonesian male performers graced the stage, commencing their act with impressive taekwondo maneuvers synchronized to the energetic song "Idol" by the Korean boy band BTS. The team further showcased a captivating board-breaking performance, leaving a lasting impression. They concluded their taekwondo presentation with another BTS hit, "Not Today."

The N-Lions Taekwondo Demonstration Team performs at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald) The N-Lions Taekwondo Demonstration Team performs at the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night" event held on Thursday evening at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Meanwhile, in the glittering ambiance of the "Korea-Indonesia Friendship Night," a brief award ceremony commenced, honoring 12 individuals and teams with certificates of appreciation. Notable recipients included former Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto; Park Jae-han, head of the Indonesia Korean Association; Lee Kang-hyun, the chairman of the Indonesia-Korea Chamber of Commerce; and Shin Tae-yong, manager of Indonesia's national football team.