[Today’s K-pop] BTS member Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ 4th most-streamed on Spotify this year

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

The solo single from Jungkook of BTS was the fourth most-streamed song this year on Spotify, according to the platform’s year-end roundup announced Wednesday. His “Seven (feat. Latto)” ranked No. 4 on Spotify’s Top 10 Songs Globally, after “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Kill Bill” by SZA and “As It Was” by Harry Styles. The single was No. 1 on its Global Top K-Pop Songs of the Year list. He earned a Guinness World Record with the single for amassing 1 billion plays in the shortest time on Spotify. He continues to set records on the platform hitting 1.7 billion streams with solo album “Golden” last week, only 22 days since it was rolled out. He is the first K-pop solo artist to reach the milestone and did so in record time. He has garnered over 3.6 billion streams on his own. Aespa is one of the most influential women: FT

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa was chosen as one of “The FT’s 25 most influential women of 2023.” It was the only K-pop act to make the list the newspaper published on Thursday in the UK that included Beyonce and Margot Robbie. Touting the foursome for having “pushed the boundaries of K-pop,” the article included how it had set and then broken a series of records for K-pop girl groups, becoming the first to pass one million first-week sales with three consecutive albums, as well as playing Coachella and launching a world tour. In the meantime, the group dropped Christmas carol “Jingle Bell Rock,” a remake of all-time favorite, last week and will perform at Melon Music Awards 2023 that will be held in Incheon on Saturday. G(I)-dle to return next month: report

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

G(I)-dle will make a comeback with a second studio album in January next year, according to a local media report on Friday. Agency Cube Entertainment confirmed the news following the report. The new album will come about eight months since its sixth EP “I Feel,” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 41. It was the group’s second entry on the main albums chart after its previous EP “I Love” that debuted on the chart at No. 71. The sixth mini album sold over 1.16 million copies in the first week, a new record for the five-member act, and fourth most for a K-pop girl group at the time. The music video for its main track “Queencard” logged 200 million views on YouTube as of August and became the group’s fifth video to achieve the feat. The five members visited 18 cities for 23 concerts for their second international tour until late October. Babymonster logs 50m views in record time

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)