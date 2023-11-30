Teacher-writer balances dual identities in 'The World to Protect'

“The World to Protect” is a poignant narrative of a Korean language teacher interwoven with the history of South Korea’s labor movement and pressing issues in public education, written by Moon Kyung-min, a 22-year veteran elementary school teacher.

"As a teacher and a novelist, this was a story I had with me for a long time. It was the one I could best tell,” said Moon at a recent press conference in Seoul. “The World to Protect” won the 13th Honbul Literary Award.

Currently a sixth-grade homeroom teacher and leading an anti-school violence team for five years, Moon added, “The profession is like its own world. For me, it's a balancing act between the world of a writer and the world of a teacher. They are both essential identities within me.”

"The World to Protect," set in one of his two worlds -- the teacher's world -- revolves around the death of Yoon-ok, a 60-year-old Korean language teacher at a middle school nearing retirement. The narrative delves into questions of disability, elder care and human redemption.

Facing the unexpected death of her father, being torn apart from a severely disabled younger sibling, and the betrayal of a trusted friend, Yoon-ok strives to uphold her dignity.

Moon described the protagonist as having “passion and wildness.”

“She faces challenges without yielding, and leaps over them with such passion and wildness. My attitude at school is quite similar, I think. I have lived and will continue to live as a teacher with that spirit."