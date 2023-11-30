[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone to debut in Japan in March

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)



Zerobaseone will officially debut in Japan in March, according to WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. Zerobaseone will officially debut in Japan in March, according to WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. The band will debut in the country under a contract with Sony Music Label and will host a fan meet event, its first in Japan, in the same month. The rookie team of nine already has a huge following there, though. Its first-ever fan concert held in Seoul in August was broadcast live across the country in cinemas. Both its two albums -- “Youth In The Shade” and “Melting Point” -- notched No. 2 spot on Oricon’s weekly album ranking and the debut EP achieved the feat only in ten days since its debut. Leader Sung Hanbin hinted at the Japan debut after winning three trophies at 2023 MAMA Awards held at Tokyo Dome this week, saying that a surprise announcement is pending. G-Dragon may sever ties with label

(Credit: G-Dragon)

G-Dragon of Big Bang may be getting ready to part ways with label YG Entertainment. The idol’s profile on his official YouTube channel deleted a link to the firm’s homepage as of Wednesday. His contract with the label expired in June but the company said that they are working together for some activities including advertisements under a separate contract. “When [G-Dragon] resumes activities for music, an additional contract will be discussed and YG will spare nothing to support him,” said the management firm at the time. After the veteran performer was suspected of using drugs, however, the label drew a line in the sand, saying that it cannot confirm anything since he is not the label's artist. It also deleted G-Dragon from the artist profiles on the company website. Meanwhile, the artist uploaded a video of himself Tuesday singing a part from his solo song “Outro. Divina Commedia” asking “Who Am I?” DKB goes dark with 7th EP

(Credit: Brave Entertainment)

DKB held a media showcase in Seoul Thursday to bring out their seventh EP, “Hip.” The eight members returned from Japan only the previous day after holding concerts in the country. “It already is our seventh album and we thought a lot about what we can do to make listeners enjoy our music,” said Junseo. It will be the last the band will release this year and the bandmates are more eager than ever, he added. The five-track EP is fronted by “What The Hell” which everyone agreed on to the main track the first time they heard the demo. For over 30 minutes, the members were busy getting excited and complimenting the song, said D1, adding that they are confident with the song. The fact that the album also includes a fan song, a first for the band, makes it even more special, added E-Chan who along with GK participated in writing it. Apink to drop season song for fans

(Credit: IST Entertainment)