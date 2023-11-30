Home

Man stabs girlfriend while on trial for dating violence

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 17:22

A 30-something man currently on trial for physical abuse against his girlfriend has been nabbed for allegedly attacking the victim again, this time with a weapon.

Ulsan Dongbu Police said Thursday that the suspect has been arrested after attacking the victim at around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment in Ulsan. The suspect fled the scene in a car after calling the police to report that he knocked her unconscious.

Officials arrived on the scene to find the victim bleeding from her abdomen. She was taken to a nearby hospital, and did not sustain any fatal injuries.

Police tracked the suspect down and found him near the crime scene. He had been driving under the influence without a license.

Inflicting physical harm against another person with a weapon can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Criminal Act.

Statistics suggest an upward trend in the number of dating violence cases in the country. According to the National Police Agency, the number of dating violence cases reported to the police rose from 14,136 in 2017 to 52,767 in 2022, rising every year except in 2020.

