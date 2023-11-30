Minho of SHINee to hold first solo fan concert in January

Most Popular
-
1
Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
-
2
Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
-
3
Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
-
4
South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
-
5
AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
Minho of SHINee to hold first solo fan concert in JanuaryBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 14:53
Minho of SHINee will begin the new year with his first solo fan concert, dubbed the "2024 Best Choi's Minho Fan-Con Multi-Chase," which is set to take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Jan. 6-7.
Minho also kicked 2023 with an event for his fans. From January to March, he traveled to Manila, the Philippines; Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong and Yokohama, Japan, for fan meets. The first solo fan concert scheduled next year is expected to be filled with performances and songs that show Minho’s character as an individual artist, as well as various segments set to entertain his fans.
As an artist with multifarious careers, Minho has showcased his diverse talents not only as a member of SHINee, but also as an actor, and an entertainment show guest and host. Recently, he appeared in the movie "New Normal," which was released Nov. 8.
Minho's agency, SM Entertainment, said that details of the concert, including the ticket opening schedule, will be released later on SHINee's official social media accounts.
More from Headlines
-
BOK holds key rate steady, cuts 2024 growth outlook
-
Yoon revives policy chief of staff position
-
NK will never discuss 'sovereignty' with US, says Kim Yo-jong