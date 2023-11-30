Home

Minho of SHINee to hold first solo fan concert in January

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 14:53

Minho of SHINee (SM Entertainment)

Minho of SHINee will begin the new year with his first solo fan concert, dubbed the "2024 Best Choi's Minho Fan-Con Multi-Chase," which is set to take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Jan. 6-7.

Minho also kicked 2023 with an event for his fans. From January to March, he traveled to Manila, the Philippines; Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong and Yokohama, Japan, for fan meets. The first solo fan concert scheduled next year is expected to be filled with performances and songs that show Minho’s character as an individual artist, as well as various segments set to entertain his fans.

As an artist with multifarious careers, Minho has showcased his diverse talents not only as a member of SHINee, but also as an actor, and an entertainment show guest and host. Recently, he appeared in the movie "New Normal," which was released Nov. 8.

Minho's agency, SM Entertainment, said that details of the concert, including the ticket opening schedule, will be released later on SHINee's official social media accounts.

