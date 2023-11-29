[Global Finance Awards] KB Bank retains No. 1 spot with customer-first strategy

KB Kookmin Bank has been striving to be a first mover that takes initiatives in the banking industry and develops innovative financial services by growing in line with its customers.

For nine consecutive years, KB Kookmin Bank has ranked at No. 1 in the banking category of the National Customer Satisfaction Index, and once again secured first place in the latest report, released in early November.

With “kookmin” meaning “people” in Korean, KB Kookmin Bank CEO Lee Jae-keun attributed its status as the top commercial bank to its strategy of listening to the needs of customers.

“We will always take our customers into consideration, becoming a pioneer that changes the world with innovative, sustainable financial services,” said Lee.

Placing importance on accessibility and convenience, KB Kookmin Bank has been trying to provide 24/7 banking services both offline and online using an omnichannel strategy, which provides consistent banking experiences across all the channels.

Last year, the bank first opened “KB 9To6 Bank,” a specialized branch that extended business closing hours from 4 pm to 6 pm at a total of 72 branches across the nation. In August, the number was extended to 82 branches, after reflecting on opinions voiced in a customer satisfaction survey conducted this year.

KB Kookmin Bank also practices diverse ESG activities with a broader emphasis on the business’ positive impact on society, especially in helping the underprivileged.

This year, the bank launched a new “KB Kookmin Hope Loan,” which transforms high-interest second-tier loans to low-interest loans for those with poor credit scores or who are financially vulnerable.

“Under KB Financial Group’s mission, we will continue to create positive influences in our society through KB’s products and services,” added Lee.