Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid

    Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
  2. 2

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma

    Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
  3. 3

    N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base

    N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
  4. 4

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  5. 5

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup

    South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
  1. 6

    S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day

    S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
  2. 7

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024

    Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
  3. 8

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs

    YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea strives to set global standards for data protection in generative AI era'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea strives to set global standards for data protection in generative AI era'
  5. 10

    China’s AliExpress eyes expansion in Korea

    China’s AliExpress eyes expansion in Korea
지나쌤

National Orchestra of Korea's 'Winter Concert' to bring harmony of tradition, musicals

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 17:48

    • Link copied

Poster for Poster for "Winter Concert" (The National Orchestra of Korea)

The National Orchestra of Korea, a traditional Korean music orchestra affiliated with the National Theater of Korea, is set to present "Winter Concert" at the Haneul Round Theater in Jangchung-dong, Seoul, on Dec. 16-17.

This year-end performance has been a sold-out event for the National Orchestra of Korea every year since 2018.

This year's program offers a diverse range of music that suits the end-of-year ambiance, including traditional Korean instrumental classics, movie soundtracks, musical numbers and popular carols.

For the special performance, the traditional orchestra will include Western instruments, such as violins, cellos, horns and trombones, elevating the ensemble to a 50-member orchestra.

The 2022 The 2022 "Winter Concert" (The National Orchestra of Korea)

Kim Moon-jeong, musical director renowned for several hit Korean productions of well-known musicals such as “Les Miserables,” “Mamma Mia” and “Rebecca,” will lead the orchestra. Kim is taking on a large-scale ensemble of traditional Korean instruments for the first time.

The opening piece, “New Boat Ride” composed by Won Il, taps into the rhythmic beauty of "Gyeonggi minyo," or Korean folk songs, conveying a message of bidding farewell to the year and stepping energetically into the next.

A captivating medley of musical numbers and movie soundtracks will include iconic tracks such as “A Whole New World” from Disney’s "Aladdin," “Never Enough” from the film "The Greatest Showman” and “Another Day of Sun” from the film “La La Land.”

Musical singers Lee Ji-hye and Gil Byeong-min will join as guest performers.

The final performance will be a carol medley titled “Christmas Carol,” inviting the audience to join in the seasonal revelry.

As an extra treat, the National Orchestra of Korea will offer hand warmers, snacks and small takeaways to the audience.

More from Headlines