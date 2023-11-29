National Orchestra of Korea's 'Winter Concert' to bring harmony of tradition, musicals

Poster for "Winter Concert" (The National Orchestra of Korea)

The National Orchestra of Korea, a traditional Korean music orchestra affiliated with the National Theater of Korea, is set to present "Winter Concert" at the Haneul Round Theater in Jangchung-dong, Seoul, on Dec. 16-17.

This year-end performance has been a sold-out event for the National Orchestra of Korea every year since 2018.

This year's program offers a diverse range of music that suits the end-of-year ambiance, including traditional Korean instrumental classics, movie soundtracks, musical numbers and popular carols.

For the special performance, the traditional orchestra will include Western instruments, such as violins, cellos, horns and trombones, elevating the ensemble to a 50-member orchestra.