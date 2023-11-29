[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook joins forces with Usher for solo remix

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)



Jungkook of BTS will add Usher to his ever-growing star-studded list of collaborators. Jungkook of BTS will add Usher to his ever-growing star-studded list of collaborators. Big Hit Music announced Wednesday that the new remix for “Standing Next You,” which fronted Jungkook’s first solo album “Golden,” will feature the R＆B legend. The remix will be released Dec. 1. The original song remains on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 73 this week, down 23 rungs from last week. It debuted on the main singles chart at No. 5 two weeks before. “Standing Next to You” is the artist’s sixth entry on the chart, a record for a K-pop solo musician. Meanwhile, Jungkook, along with Jimin, will enlist for military service on Dec. 12, a day after RM and V, according to a local media report on Wednesday. The musician's label only said it cannot confirm the dates following the report, but announced last week that the four members began the process to start their service. NewJeans makes Apple Music’s year-end chart

NewJeans ranked at No. 19 on Apple Music’s global year-end chart, according to the service on Wednesday. The group is the only K-pop artist to make the Top 25 for Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2023: Global chart, and did so with “Ditto,” a B-side track from its single album, “OMG.” Titular track from the single album follows at No. 37 and debut song “Hype Boy” at No. 64, making the quintet to have the largest presence on the chart for a K-pop act. The rookie sensation hogged top three spots on the roundup for Korea this year with the three songs, and with “Attention” and “Super Shy” at No. 5 and 7, dominated the top ten rungs. “Ditto” was a pre-release and one of the three focus tracks from “OMG” and debuted at No. 96 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stayed on it for five weeks peaking at No. 82. Stray Kids stay in Top 10 on Billboard 200

Stray Kids are enjoying another week on Billboard 200 as its eighth EP ranked No. 7 on the chart dated Dec. 2. EP “Rock-Star” was rolled out on Nov. 10 and landed atop the main albums chart last week, the band’s fourth consecutive album to debut atop the chart, following EP “Oddinary” and “Maxident” as well as third studio album “Five-Star.” The eight-member act achieved the feat in only 20 months at that, a record only bested by Taylor Swift at 16. Separately, the band added another video to its list of those that surpassed 100 million views on YouTube Sunday, according to label JYP Entertainment. The music video for “Red Lights,” a subunit single featuring Bang Chan and Hyunjin, is from Stray Kids’ second studio album “Noeasy” and is the first video for its B-side track to reach the milestone. Treasure logs 1b Spotify streams

