Thekie's energy solutions create user based sustainability

Lucia is a blockchain-based trading platform, which allows users to transparently and safely trade carbon credits. (Thekie)

Using an AI-powered IoT system and blockchain technology, Thekie aims to create a future where users can voluntarily participate in reducing energy usage and strengthening environmental sustainability.

Developed with its own solutions, the carbon credit market platform Lucia allows users to trade and offset carbon credits. Blockchain-implicated carbon credits assure transparency, providing secure and reliable trading. Users can also explore and participate in diverse crowdfunding that contributes to a greener future.

For better energy handling, Thekie has developed CxEMS, an integrated energy management system that connects various meters, sensors and devices in a building. The system monitors how much energy a building has used and its carbon footprint, enabling the reduction of carbon and the costs of maintaining a building at the same time.

User-optimized temperature control system, dubbed KIE-MECS, is operated based on AI learning, which curbs excessive heating and cooling usage in commercial spaces.

Through steady development since its establishment in 2017, Thekie aims to expand the implementation of its blockchain technology throughout the industry, integrating decentralized technologies with efficient energy management.