Thekie's energy solutions create user based sustainability

Most Popular
-
1
Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
-
2
Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
-
3
N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
-
4
Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
-
5
South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
-
6
S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
-
7
Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
-
8
YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
-
9
[Herald Interview] 'Korea strives to set global standards for data protection in generative AI era'
-
10
China’s AliExpress eyes expansion in Korea
Thekie's energy solutions create user based sustainabilityBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 16:36
Using an AI-powered IoT system and blockchain technology, Thekie aims to create a future where users can voluntarily participate in reducing energy usage and strengthening environmental sustainability.
Developed with its own solutions, the carbon credit market platform Lucia allows users to trade and offset carbon credits. Blockchain-implicated carbon credits assure transparency, providing secure and reliable trading. Users can also explore and participate in diverse crowdfunding that contributes to a greener future.
For better energy handling, Thekie has developed CxEMS, an integrated energy management system that connects various meters, sensors and devices in a building. The system monitors how much energy a building has used and its carbon footprint, enabling the reduction of carbon and the costs of maintaining a building at the same time.
User-optimized temperature control system, dubbed KIE-MECS, is operated based on AI learning, which curbs excessive heating and cooling usage in commercial spaces.
Through steady development since its establishment in 2017, Thekie aims to expand the implementation of its blockchain technology throughout the industry, integrating decentralized technologies with efficient energy management.
-
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Jeong-yoon
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
-
AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
-
Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ