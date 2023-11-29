Daehan E&C turns waste into energy

Most Popular
-
1
Busan loses World Expo 2030 bid
-
2
Apgujeong Rolls Royce hit-and-run victim dies after 4 months in coma
-
3
N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base
-
4
Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
-
5
South Korea warns tit-for-tat action over North Korea’s border buildup
-
6
S. Korea's Busan making last-ditch efforts to bring World Expo on voting day
-
7
Korea, Japan, China summit likely in early 2024
-
8
YouTuber suspected of livestreaming after taking drugs
-
9
[Herald Interview] 'Korea strives to set global standards for data protection in generative AI era'
-
10
China’s AliExpress eyes expansion in Korea
Daehan E&C turns waste into energyBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 16:31
Daehan E&C is a company with over 25 years of experience in environmental technology, tackling the issue of improperly managed waste by turning it into usable energy.
“Many countries still do not manage their waste properly, and most of it ends up in landfills. In this process, the waste decays and produces methane gas, which is a major contributor to global warming,” the firm said.
The company provides facilities that convert waste into high-quality alternative fuel called Refuse-Derived Fuel, or RDF, by shredding, screening and drying waste before it is landfilled. This waste-to-energy process brings forth a sustainable substitute for coal, resulting in a reduction of carbon use by 20 to up to 40 percent.
Daehan E&C's recent achievements include securing a contract for Indonesia’s largest waste-to-energy facility in 2022. The facility is capable of processing 2,000 metric tons of waste per day, making it the first and the largest of its kind in the country. Starting with its recent success, the company is pursuing market expansion in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and globally.
-
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Jeong-yoon
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
-
AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
-
Seoul reviews scenarios for restoring guard posts in DMZ