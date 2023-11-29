Daehan E&C turns waste into energy

Daehan E&C is a company with over 25 years of experience in environmental technology, tackling the issue of improperly managed waste by turning it into usable energy.

“Many countries still do not manage their waste properly, and most of it ends up in landfills. In this process, the waste decays and produces methane gas, which is a major contributor to global warming,” the firm said.

The company provides facilities that convert waste into high-quality alternative fuel called Refuse-Derived Fuel, or RDF, by shredding, screening and drying waste before it is landfilled. This waste-to-energy process brings forth a sustainable substitute for coal, resulting in a reduction of carbon use by 20 to up to 40 percent.

Daehan E&C's recent achievements include securing a contract for Indonesia’s largest waste-to-energy facility in 2022. The facility is capable of processing 2,000 metric tons of waste per day, making it the first and the largest of its kind in the country. Starting with its recent success, the company is pursuing market expansion in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and globally.