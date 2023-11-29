Eco Creation eyes bold ESG goals with plastic waste management

To tackle problems with conventional plastic, Eco Creation converts waste into renewable energy with its pyrolysis system capable of extracting oil without pre-treatment.

Through its plastic waste pyrolysis system installed in its factory in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, Korea’s leading pyrolysis plant operator has succesfully commercialized renewable energy. The system fuels diesel engine generators with pyrolysis oil to produce electricity.

Eco Creation is the first among its industry peers to pass the government’s inspection of pyrolysis facilities after the establishment of related legal standards.

In addition, Eco Creation’s pyrolysis oil received the ISCC Plus certification, which is the European Union's renewable energy policy standard that guarantees eco-friendly materials were used in the manufacturing process.

In line with Korea's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Eco Creation seeks to globally expand its plant facilities that processes some 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste in a bid to protect the environment. It pledged to make progress with its future-oriented business model as well.