Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

This photo shows a Busan citizen crying after the Bureau International des Expositions voting result on Tuesday, when Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh won the bid to host the World Expo 2030. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday extended an apology for the South Korean port city Busan's failure to host the World Expo 2030.

"I feel that we greatly missed our prediction target, which was based on what we've felt from meetings (to ask for support for Busan's bid)," Yoon said in a 10-minute speech to South Korean citizens at his office. "The blame is all on me."

Yoon expressed his appreciation for the all-out efforts of those involved in Busan's bid, which had been ongoing since June 2022.

"But I was not in good command, and could not win the bid," Yoon said. "It's all my fault as the president."

This came as Busan suffered a landslide defeat in a secret ballot vote to select a host country for World Expo 2030 in Paris on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh won 119 votes out of 165 -- winning more than two-thirds of Tuesday's votes from the members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions -- eliminating Busan and Rome in the first round out of the potential two rounds. Busan gained 29 votes in the first round.

Park Heong-joon, mayor of South Korea's port city Busan, said immediately after the outcome that he was open to the possibility of submitting a new bid for the 2035 World Expo.

"We will reasonably consider Busan's bid for the 2035 World Expo through discussions with the government and Busan citizens," Park said.

"Busan's outstanding aptitude, competitive edge, and huge potential for growth have garnered recognition from across the world. ... Busan will move on to strive for a better future for humanity."