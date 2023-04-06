Busan has everything it takes to host World Expo: BIE delegation

BUSAN -- The eight-member delegation of the World Expo organizing body said Busan is a viable candidate to host the World Expo in 2030, and its successful bid could be a starting point to build an inclusive global community as the team wrapped up a five-day on-site inspection of the city.
Patrick Specht, president of the Bureau International des Expositions Administration and Budget Committee who led the BIE Enquiry Mission, said Busan's bid to host the quinquennial event is more than viable.
"Let me just point out that Busan has everything that it takes to host the World Expo," Specht said.
He told reporters that such assessment was based on a number of criteria -- ranging from political support to financial and logistics viability, as well as support from commercial entities and citizens.
But Specht declined to compare Busan's World Expo viability with that of other candidates. Busan is in the running against three other candidates – Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the Ukrainian city of Odesa.
"The principle is that each project is evaluated according to its own merits," he said.
BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes, who took part in the delegation, echoed Specht’s comment as to Busan's viability, saying the city’s proposed plan to relocate North Port facilities for the Expo is "more than feasible." A majority of the North Port site currently operates as either piers or container yards.
"I don't have any doubt that it's more than feasible to be able to empty the site and have it ready," he said.
"We also have to look at the advantages of a site that has already been urbanized, which means that a lot of the infrastructure that you need for an Expo is already there. So the amount of infrastructural work that would need to be accomplished is much less than a greenfield site where you have to start from scratch."
Kerkentzes also said that Busan was trying to propose its bid in a way that would lead to a much stronger participation in World Expos for all participating countries.
He was referring to the "Busan Initiative," aimed at helping developing countries find solutions to challenges and crises they face with the help of the host nation, and having them presented via World Expo exhibitions.
"Expos are not just six-month events -- it's the whole process leading up to the event, and perhaps even more," Kerkentzes said.
"Korea does not see this as a six-month event. ... And I think that this is one of the important points that sometimes we forget about Expos."
As for his visit to the United Nations Peace Memorial Hall in Busan, designed to honor the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1950-53 Korean War, Kerkentzes said that it reminded BIE delegation of the importance of "how these events keep on forming us for the future and how we must not forget the past in order to make sure we can safeguard our future."
The press conference was held as the delegation was finishing up with a five-day program that explored the city's capabilities and potential as a host for the event.
Earlier in the day, the delegation visited the United Nations Peace Memorial Hall in Busan. Established in 2014, the memorial hall is designed to honor the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the United Nations Forces soldiers dispatched during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The BIE delegation in the morning received the fourth presentation, mainly revolving around the city's marketing strategies, budget and financial planning should it win the bid to host the event. It was the final presentation during the delegation's visit to Busan.
The delegation is to depart Korea on Friday, via a short flight from Gimhae Airport in western Busan to Incheon Airport.