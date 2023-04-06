Busan has everything it takes to host World Expo: BIE delegation

BUSAN -- The eight-member delegation of the World Expo organizing body said Busan is a viable candidate to host the World Expo in 2030, and its successful bid could be a starting point to build an inclusive global community as the team wrapped up a five-day on-site inspection of the city.

Patrick Specht, president of the Bureau International des Expositions Administration and Budget Committee who led the BIE Enquiry Mission, said Busan's bid to host the quinquennial event is more than viable.

"Let me just point out that Busan has everything that it takes to host the World Expo," Specht said.

He told reporters that such assessment was based on a number of criteria -- ranging from political support to financial and logistics viability, as well as support from commercial entities and citizens.

But Specht declined to compare Busan's World Expo viability with that of other candidates. Busan is in the running against three other candidates – Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

"The principle is that each project is evaluated according to its own merits," he said.

BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes, who took part in the delegation, echoed Specht’s comment as to Busan's viability, saying the city’s proposed plan to relocate North Port facilities for the Expo is "more than feasible." A majority of the North Port site currently operates as either piers or container yards.

"I don't have any doubt that it's more than feasible to be able to empty the site and have it ready," he said.

"We also have to look at the advantages of a site that has already been urbanized, which means that a lot of the infrastructure that you need for an Expo is already there. So the amount of infrastructural work that would need to be accomplished is much less than a greenfield site where you have to start from scratch."