Korea to showcase advanced climate technologies at COP28 Dubai

A total of 16 South Korean climate tech companies, ranging from promising startups to well-established companies, have been chosen to represent the country at the United Nations’ 28th COP28 climate conference, slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to the Ministry of Environment.

Korea will set up a national pavilion, themed “Green Industry for a Sustainable Future,” at the venue and will present various technologies. The 16 companies, representing diverse fields from waste plastic recycling technology to heat mitigation technology for urban-heat-island effect, were chosen by the Environment Ministry and the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute in order to showcase Korea’s advanced climate technologies and promote international collaboration on the climate crisis.

“A total of 16 prominent environmental and energy transition technologies will be exhibited at COP28 Korea Pavilion,” a ministry officialsaid.

The Environment Ministry and KEITI plan to display the technologies using various miniatures, virtual reality content and touch screens. Buyers who want to make contracts with the featured firms can do so at the COP28 Korea Pavilion.

The list of Korean companies going to COP28 includes established companies, start-ups, and technology incubators, including SK E&S, Hyosung Corporation, Posco, City Oil Field, SangJinARP Co., Ltd., Eco Creation Co., Ltd and Daehan E&C Co., Ltd, among others.

The Korea Pavilion will operate other events in addition to this main event to fully introduce Korea’s green technologies and promote establishing networks for expanding their business abroad. Those include a conference for a carbon-neutral economy and a meeting with companies to establish networks.

“We believe that by showcasing Korean climate-tech innovations on the international stage, we can provide excellent exposure for these pioneering companies foster further international collaborations, and export their technologies. Also, we hope humanity will be able to effectively respond to the climate crisis by using the innovative technologies developed by Korea,” Choi Heung-Jin, president of the KEITI noted.

The COP conferences are held each year in a different location. Government representatives, private institutions and academics gather to address climate change; set goals to combat it; and share scientific and technological advances and negotiate policy.

This year’s COP28 kicks off Thursday for a 13-day run at Expo City in Dubai to explore ways to address climate change. More than 100 heads of state are expected to participate in COP28 this year, including the UK’s King Charles III, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, tens of thousands of attendees will be representing the private sector, civil society, academic, media and financial institutions.

More detailed information can be found on the COP28 Korea Pavilion's website. Some events are set to be broadcast on YouTube.