[Today’s K-pop] DAY6 to host full-group concert next month: report

DAY6 will hold a year-end concert with all four members present, a first in four years, according to a local media report on Tuesday. Label JYP Entertainment confirmed the news uploading a poster for its concert -- dubbed “The Present: You Are My Day” -- that will be held in Seoul from Dec. 22-24. “My Day” is the name of its official fandom community. It will be the first full-group effort since the bandmates completed their respective military duties. Wonpil was the last one to do so, being discharged on Monday as the first idol to serve in the Navy. Separately, the management firm announced in September that every member of the band had renewed their contracts with the company. Enhypen tops Oricon chart with 5th EP

Enhypen headed straight atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking with fifth EP, according to the latest chart published on Tuesday. The EP “Orange Blood” is the band’s seventh consecutive album to do so, starting with second EP “Border: Carnival.” The streak ties with the second-longest set by an international artist, it added. The mini album sold over 1.87 million units in the first week, breaking the record for the band, and entered Billboard 200 at No. 4, the same spot as the septet recorded with previous EP “Dark Blood.” In the meantime, the seven members will perform at 2023 MAMA Awards that will be held at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and Wednesday along with K-pop artists including Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim and TVXQ. Babymonster draws record viewers with 1st music video

Babymonster’s music video for debut single drew over 22.5 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, setting a new record for a K-pop act, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday. The music video for “Batter Up” landed atop the trending video chart on the platform amassing over 10 million in half a day. The rookie group’s YouTube channel now has over 3.55 million subscribers, up about 270,000 from the day before. Meanwhile, the single topped iTunes top songs chart in 21 regions so far as well as major music charts in Japan and China. It generated more than 435,000 plays on Spotify on the day of release. The six-member multinational group debuted on Monday amid much hype as the first girl group launched by the label since Blackpink. Kingdom’s Louis to suspend activities

