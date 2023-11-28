Cheong Wa Dae to open for winter night stroll event

Visitors walk along a path in the grounds of Cheong Wa Dae during a night stroll event that took place in September. (The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The former presidential office compound of Cheong Wa Dae will open its gates at night for six days next month, allowing visitors to enjoy the venue's beautiful landscape and nighttime atmosphere.

From Dec. 6 to 11, Cheong Wa Dae will accept 2,000 visitors per day from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism said Tuesday.

Visitors can explore the compound's main garden, the main building, the moonlit small garden, the former presidential residence buildings, the Banjongji garden, and the Sangchunjae, a traditional hanok situated behind Nokjiwon, the garden of Cheong Wa Dae, which was designed for hosting foreign guests.

The highlight of the event is the "Healing Path" that stretches from the presidential residence to Sangchunjae, where visitors can stroll under lights designed to create the illusion of starlight filtering through the trees, the ministry said.

Similar past events in June and September attracted over 34,000 visitors.

This time, the main conference room where Cabinet meetings were once held will be replicated in its original state before Cheong Wa Dae opened to the public in May 2022. Since then, it has hosted a number of exhibitions, concerts and other cultural events.

Tickets can be reserved for free through the Cheong Wa Dae National Open House website. Individuals can book up to six tickets by verifying their identity through mobile phone number authentication. On-site reservations will not be available.