N. Korea says spy satellite took photos of White House, Pentagon, key US naval base

North launching a military spy satellite, called the Malligyong-1, on a new type of Chollima-1 rocket on Nov. 21. (KCNA)

North Korea said Tuesday the country's military spy satellite has taken photos of the White House, the Pentagon and nuclear aircraft carriers docked at a US naval base.

Leader Kim Jong-un viewed the photos on Monday and Tuesday when he received an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, according to the official Korean Central News Agency said.

He observed satelite photos of the White House and the Pentagon taken at 11:36 p.m. Monday, KCNA said.

The spy satelite also took photos of Norfolk Naval Station, Newport News Shipyard and a Virginia airfield at 11:35 p.m. Monday. Four U.S. Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and a British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos.

North Korea launched the spy satellite Malligyong-1 on a new type of the Chollima-1 rocket last Tuesday night after two failed attempts in May and August, respectively. The country vowed to launch several more satellites within a short span of time. North Korea did not release photos taken by its spy satellite. (Yonhap)