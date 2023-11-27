N. Korea reinstates DMZ guard posts

North Korean soldiers stand next to a newly erected wooden observation post painted with a camouflage pattern at the Demilitarized Zone in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. Previously at the site, a post had been demolished in accordance with a 2018 military agreement. The Defense Ministry announced that the military has detected signs of North Korea having restored 11 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone since Nov. 24. (Ministry of National Defense) North Korean soldiers stand next to a newly erected wooden observation post painted with a camouflage pattern at the Demilitarized Zone in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. Previously at the site, a post had been demolished in accordance with a 2018 military agreement. The Defense Ministry announced that the military has detected signs of North Korea having restored 11 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone since Nov. 24. (Ministry of National Defense)

North Korea has started to restore guard posts within the demilitarized zone, which had previously been demolished in accordance with the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement while bringing military personnel and firearm equipment back to the posts, Seoul said Monday. Movements to restore the military posts have been detected since Nov. 24, one day after North Korea declared a complete annulment of the Sept. 19 military agreement, the Defense Ministry in Seoul said in a statement. South Korea's Defense Ministry also released photos captured by ground-based surveillance equipment, including thermal observation devices, that show the activities of the North Korean military in the eastern region near the inter-Korean border. Seoul has observed that Pyongyang has deployed its military personnel and heavy firearms, and is constructing observation posts atop of formerly demolished guard posts, in an apparent attempt to restore the 11 guard posts. In 2018, as part of the Sept. 18 Comprehensive Military Agreement, South and North Korea dismantled 10 guard posts located within 1 kilometer of each other in the DMZ, covering the eastern, western and midland regions. While one guard post, acknowledged for its historical significance, was preserved from each side, the withdrawal of all military personnel and equipment from the guard posts took place. "There have been sporadic military activities at certain previously destroyed guard posts (since 2018). However, activities such as the construction of observation posts, importing heavy firearms or engaging in continuous day and night border surveillance, as is currently being observed, had not been observed," a senior military official told reporters on condition of anonymity. The images depict North Korean soldiers constructing a wooden observation post atop the previously demolished guard post. Additionally, they show the soldiers applying camouflage patterns to the observation post.

North Korean soldiers are spotted moving heavy firearms into a guard post inside of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense) North Korean soldiers are spotted moving heavy firearms into a guard post inside of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense)

Another photo showcases North Korean soldiers transporting firefighting equipment, including what seems to be a recoilless rifle, subsequent to constructing military encampments near a guard post that had been demolished. The last image, taken by thermal imaging, depicts North Korean soldiers performing guard shifts during the night. "As it is an ongoing process, only a few locations for building observation posts exist at the moment. However, I anticipate that all observation posts will likely be constructed, given their essential role in surveillance. Subsequently, I expect the establishment of military encampments in areas near the guard posts," the official said. "Furthermore, reflecting on the past, there were facilities not only in the front but also in the rear. These facilities may include their own barracks or similar structures. I speculate that with sufficient time, these facilities will likely undergo a gradual restoration process," the official continued. North Korea's Defense Ministry pledged to retract all military measures designed for tension reduction and prevention of inadvertent conflicts on the ground, at sea, and in the air. Instead, they vowed to "forward-deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military equipment along the military demarcation line."

North Korean soldiers performing guard shifts during the night near a guard post in the demilitarized zone in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense) North Korean soldiers performing guard shifts during the night near a guard post in the demilitarized zone in this photo provided by the Ministry of National Defense on Monday. (Ministry of National Defense)