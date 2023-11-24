N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'

North's leader Kim Jong-un and scientists expressing joy at the North's successful launch of a military spy satellite on Tuesday. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lauded the country's successful launch of a military spy satellite as an eye-opening event of deploying a "space guard" monitoring enemies' military activities, state media reported Friday.

Kim made the remark during his visit to the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Thursday, as he encouraged engineers and scientists who contributed to Tuesday's launch of the Malligyong-1, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"He highly appreciated that the eye-opening event of deploying the reconnaissance satellite constantly grasping the military intention and moves of the hostile forces with our space guard and powerful sighting telescope is the precious victory," the KCNA said in an English-language dispatch.

Stressing that the possession of a spy satellite is a "full-fledged" exercise of the right to self-defense, Kim called for efforts to achieve the "immediate and long-term goal" of developing the aerospace reconnaissance capacity, it added.

Kim visited the facility with his daughter, believed to be named Ju-ae, and held a photo session with those involved in the satellite program.

North Korea launched the Malligyong-1 on a new type of the Chollima-1 rocket Tuesday night after two failed attempts in May and August, respectively. The country vowed to launch several more satellites within a short span of time to better reconnoiter South Korea and "the region of its operational interest."

Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers Thursday that Russia's technical assistance likely helped the North successfully put the satellite on an orbit.

Meanwhile, the North's leader attended a banquet Thursday with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and their daughter, to celebrate the satellite launch, according to a separate report by the KCNA.

The event brought together senior officials at NATA, rocket scientists and engineers, as well as key military and government officials, including Jang Chang-ha, chief of the General Missile Bureau, it added. (Yonhap)