Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon says Busan Expo will return favor S. Korea received from intl. community

    Yoon says Busan Expo will return favor S. Korea received from intl. community
  2. 2

    Teen rapist's lawyer asks for leniency because he is 'polite'

    Teen rapist's lawyer asks for leniency because he is 'polite'
  3. 3

    N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of US aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'

    N. Korea claims spy satellite took photos of US aircraft carrier in S. Korea, Hawaii, other 'major target regions'
  4. 4

    ‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?

    ‘Gorpcore’ a global validation of Korean ajeossi’s fashion instincts?
  5. 5

    Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey

    Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for Korean students: survey
  1. 6

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks on resuming trilateral leaders' summit

    Top diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks on resuming trilateral leaders' summit
  2. 7

    S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts

    S. Korea, Japan, China agree to accelerate summit efforts
  3. 8

    Jeju Island offers many choices for holidaymakers with pets

    Jeju Island offers many choices for holidaymakers with pets
  4. 9

    First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla

    First lady explains S. Korea's dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla
  5. 10

    Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement

    Over 40% of Koreans anticipate financial challenges in retirement
지나쌤

Former England soccer manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 21:43

    • Link copied

Former England manager Terry Venables smiles after a memorial service at Durham Cathedral on September 21, 2009, in Durham, England. (Getty Images) Former England manager Terry Venables smiles after a memorial service at Durham Cathedral on September 21, 2009, in Durham, England. (Getty Images)

Terry Venables, the former manager of England's national soccer team and clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, has died aged 80 after an illness, his family said on Sunday.

"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," the family said in a statement. (Reuters)

More from Headlines