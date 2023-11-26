Former England soccer manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Most Popular
Former England soccer manager Terry Venables dies aged 80By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 21:43
Terry Venables, the former manager of England's national soccer team and clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, has died aged 80 after an illness, his family said on Sunday.
"We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness," the family said in a statement. (Reuters)
