‘The Nutcracker’ to bring year-end magic to stage

The iconic ballet “The Nutcracker” is set to make a festive return for year-end magic on the stage, as major ballet companies gear up for the holiday season. The classic Christmas spectacle wraps up the year with a colorful stage, glittering costumes and familiar melodies from Tchaikovsky’s score.

Based on children’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” (1816) by German writer Ernst Hofmann, the heroine (Marie or Clara in different renditions) receives a nutcracker as a Christmas gift from her godfather. On Christmas Eve, she falls asleep and goes on a fairy tale adventure to a fantasy land with the nutcracker, who is transformed into a prince in her dream.

The Korean National Ballet will present Yuri Grogorovitch’s rendition of the piece created for the Bolshoi Ballet in 1966. The KNB has been performing Grogorovitch’s version since 2000.

Scheduled performances include shows in Daejeon from Thursday to Saturday, Gwangju in Gyeonggi Province, Dec. 4-5, and at the Opera House of the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, Dec. 9-25. The number of performances in Seoul has nearly doubled compared to the previous year. The Korean National Symphony Orchestra will perform the score.

A stellar lineup of principal ballet dancers, including Park Seul-ki, Joung Eun-young, Kim Ki-wan, Lee Jae-woo, Heo Seo-myeong and Park Jong-suk, totaling seven pairs of couples, is set to grace the stage.