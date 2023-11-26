Manufacturing sentiment grows for first time in 4 months in December

Most Popular
Manufacturing sentiment grows for first time in 4 months in DecemberBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 26, 2023 - 11:07
South Korea's manufacturing confidence rose for the first time in four months in December, thanks to solid signs of recovery in global demand for semiconductors, a poll showed Sunday.
The professional survey index for the manufacturing sector's business conditions came to 100 for next month, up from 97 for this month, according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade.
A PSI reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists. The survey was conducted earlier this month on 156 experts in major industries.
The PSI for the semiconductor industry next month came to 163, compared with 153 this month.
South Korea's exports climbed for the first time in 13 months in October, driven by rising chip sales in the global market.
In the first 20 days of November, exports rose 2.2 percent on-year, helped by growing demand for semiconductors and vehicles, according to government data. (Yonhap)
