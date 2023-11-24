S. Korea to work more closely with China to reduce fine dust: PM

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
2
Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
-
3
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
4
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
5
School hires robots as cafeteria chefs
-
6
[Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames
-
7
15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week
-
8
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
9
S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats
-
10
[KH Explains] Bank stocks falter amid windfall tax proposal
S. Korea to work more closely with China to reduce fine dust: PMBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 23:04
The government will strengthen cooperation and information sharing with China to reduce fine dust pollution, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
The plan, unveiled during a special committee meeting on the fine dust issue, is one of various measures the government plans to carry out to achieve its goal of reducing 108,000 tons of fine airborne particles.
"We have set reducing fine dust as a major government project, and have focused pan-ministry capabilities on it. We will strengthen our cooperative and information sharing relationship with China," Han said in the meeting.
Such a plan comes amid concerns fine dust concentration levels will bounce back once social and economic activities in China recover to pre-pandemic levels, Han said.
Other plans include strengthening the monitoring and control of key fine dust emission sources, coming up with countermeasures against foreign influxes of the pollutants and increasing efforts to improve air quality in everyday locations, such as schools.
China has often been cited as the major source of fine dust polluting the air above South Korea.
In a 2018 survey by the environment ministry, 51.7 percent of respondents said they believe most of the fine dust comes from China and other countries. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
Cyberattack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
-
South Korea to host trilateral meeting with top diplomats of Japan, China