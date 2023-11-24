Cold wave to hit South Korea over weekend

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
2
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
3
Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
-
4
[Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames
-
5
School hires robots as cafeteria chefs
-
6
15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week
-
7
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
8
S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats
-
9
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
10
Korea inks 37 deals with UK, vows closer ties
Cold wave to hit South Korea over weekendBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 17:25
A cold wave is expected to peak over the weekend, dragging the mercury down further, the weather agency said Friday, after morning temperatures in most parts of South Korea fell below freezing.
The cold wave advisory, which took effect in Seoul and Gangwon Province as of 9 p.m. Thursday, was lifted as temperatures rose Friday afternoon, but is still in effect in some parts of North and South Gyeongsang Provinces.
The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that Saturday morning's temperature would record between minus 10 to 1 Celsius degrees, with many places below 0 C. Daytime temperatures will also stay below 5 degrees in most parts of the country, and with strong wind, sensory temperatures will be even lower. The cold weather is expected to last until Sunday.
Most of the region will see clear skies on Saturday, affected by a high pressure moving southeast from northern China, but areas along the west coast and Jeju Island will be cloudy.
As temperatures began to drop sharply, the Seoul Metropolitan Government launched a "situation room" to monitor the cold weather and respond to emergency situations. It began 24-hour emergency work as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
The city will operate a special supporting team against cold wave damage, paying special attention to the safety of vulnerable groups such as the elderly living alone and the homeless. Twenty-five autonomous districts in Seoul are also preparing against cold wave damage by operating monitoring teams and stockpiling emergency supplies.
More from Headlines
-
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
Cyberattack feared in series of South Korean government website outages
-
Opposition leader slams N. Korea for scrapping military deal, urges policy changes