After 13 years, Naver's 'OnStage' music show bids farewell

"OnStage," a weekly music show on Naver that has been praised for discovering indie musicians and expanding the domestic music scene, has come to an end after 13 years, Naver Cultural Foundation said Friday.

It aired its final episode on Nov. 16, a video on the Korean rock band Peppertones, the foundation said in a blog post.

"Over the past 13 years, various live video platforms have emerged, making it easy for anyone to create video content and directly connect with music fans. Therefore, we have decided to terminate the service," the foundation explained.