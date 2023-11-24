After 13 years, Naver's 'OnStage' music show bids farewell

Most Popular
After 13 years, Naver's 'OnStage' music show bids farewellBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 14:22
"OnStage," a weekly music show on Naver that has been praised for discovering indie musicians and expanding the domestic music scene, has come to an end after 13 years, Naver Cultural Foundation said Friday.
It aired its final episode on Nov. 16, a video on the Korean rock band Peppertones, the foundation said in a blog post.
"Over the past 13 years, various live video platforms have emerged, making it easy for anyone to create video content and directly connect with music fans. Therefore, we have decided to terminate the service," the foundation explained.
"OnStage" provided a platform for approximately 650 teams of musicians, including the popular Korean traditional music band Leenalchi, which reinterpreted pansori into lively dance music.
The foundation on Friday also unveiled a series of illustrations to commemorate participants and fans, saying, "The 13-year journey of 'OnStage' was made possible by the musicians who illuminated the stage. To express gratitude to these shining musicians, we have completed an illustration."
