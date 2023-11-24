Chung Myung-whun, Clara Jumi Kang to take stage with Munich Philharmonic

Two of the most sought-after Korean classical musicians will take the stage with the Munich Philharmonic next week.

Maestro Chung Myung-whun and violist Clara Jumi Kang, whose relationship dates back more than a decade, will perform Beethoven's Violin Concerto with the orchestra.

“Since childhood, I frequently listened to live recordings of Beethoven's Symphony by the Munich Philharmonic and Sergiu Celibidache. The distinct, sharp yet warm and intricate sound unique to the Munich Philharmonic is still alive, even after all these years, and it is truly fascinating and wonderful,” Kang said.

“Collaborating with Maestro Chung Myung-whun on Beethoven is particularly special and indescribable. More than a decade has passed since Maestro Chung Myung-whun and I first synchronized our breaths for Beethoven's Violin Concerto. Throughout this time, I have undergone numerous interpretations, and to have the opportunity to join Maestro Chung again for this piece feels like a great fortune and happiness,” she said.

Kang spent her summer with debuts at the Edinburgh International Festival and with the LA Philharmonic and Israel Philharmonic. For the remaining 2023-24 season, she will collaborate with the Budapest Festival Orchestra, Rotterdam Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic.

After a collaboration with Kang, the conductor and orchestra will present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

The concert takes place Tuesday at Namhansanseong Art Hall in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, and Thursday at Seoul Arts Center.