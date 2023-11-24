[Photo News] Sisters acting on stage

Most Popular
-
1
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
2
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
3
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
4
Teacher under fire for classroom lingerie photos of former students
-
5
Phone-distracted driving kills four friends on weekend outing
-
6
[Korean History] In 2008, Korea's National Treasure No. 1 went down in flames
-
7
School hires robots as cafeteria chefs
-
8
15 human rights groups urge BIE to reject Saudi Expo bid in final week
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook continues to set records on Billboard charts
-
10
Korea inks 37 deals with UK, vows closer ties
[Photo News] Sisters acting on stageBy Park Ga-young
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 13:36
The remake of stage musical "Sister Act" began its Seoul run on Tuesday at D-cube Link Arts Center, following eight days in Busan.
The adaptation of “Sister Act” is based on the hit 1992 film of the same title. The musical originally made it to the stage in 2006.
The recently updated rendition retains the music and lyrics of the original musical while infusing vibrant colors into the stage design, costumes and physical movements.
The cast members highlight diversity, with seven Korean actors joining the American company, each bringing various racial and cultural backgrounds.
For a production spoken in English that premiered in Korea, director Robert Johanson said he tried to find universal themes to resonate with the audience.
"Visual humor is something you can rely on in any language. You have to find something universal that everyone can rely on," said the director, who has collaborated with South Korea's EMK Musical Company since 2007 on various productions. "Often it's tragic, but (with this musical) people are crying because it’s touching, heartwarming."
More from Headlines
-
Korea makes last-minute push for Busan Expo bid
-
N. Korean leader lauds military spy satellite as 'space guard'
-
Opposition leader slams N. Korea for scrapping military deal, urges policy changes