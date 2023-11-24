[Photo News] Sisters acting on stage

The cast of stage musical "Sister Act" perform at a press conference Wednesday held at D-cube Link Arts Center in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The remake of stage musical "Sister Act" began its Seoul run on Tuesday at D-cube Link Arts Center, following eight days in Busan.

The adaptation of “Sister Act” is based on the hit 1992 film of the same title. The musical originally made it to the stage in 2006.

The recently updated rendition retains the music and lyrics of the original musical while infusing vibrant colors into the stage design, costumes and physical movements.