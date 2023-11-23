Pianist Kim Jun-hyung named Kumho Art Hall's artist-in-residence for 2024

Pianist Kim Jun-hyung, the second prize winner of the 2022 ARD International Music Competition’s piano category, is Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence for the next year, according to the Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation Wednesday.

Born in 1997, Kim took his first piano lesson at age 10 and made his debut as Kumho Prodigy Concert Series in 2012. He is currently pursing a master's degree in New Music at The University of Music and Performing Arts Munich where he studies with Antti Siirala and obtained a bachelor's and master's degrees in piano.

Each year, Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation selects a classical musician under the age of 30 in the early stages of their career as its artist-in-residence, providing the musician with a regular performance stage. From 2013 to 2023, 11 up-and-coming artists including Van Cliburn Piano Competition-winning Sunwoo Yekwon in 2016 and Paganini Competition and Sibelius Competition winner violinist Yang In-mo took part in the residency program.

As the 2024 artist-in-residence, Kim will present four performances throughout the year with the theme of “Leaf Novel,” referring to short stories that are brief enough to be written on a leaf.

Kim will take the stage as the artist-in-residence on Jan. 11 next year for Kumho Art Hall’s New Year Concert: "Here & Now."

The second concert will take place on May 9. With pianist Yukine Kuroki, Kim will perform piano duets by Schumann and Brahms, combining graceful melodic beauty and poetic sensibility.

On Aug. 22, the third concert, “Scenic Stroll” will feature flutist Kim Yu-bin and cellist Moon Tae-guk. Together, the trio will present Debussy's music.

On Nov. 14, “Toward the Bell” will mark Kim's last performance as the resident musician.

While announcing the artist-in-residence, Kumho Art Hall also unveiled its "Beautiful Thursday Concert Series" program for 2024.

The program, the performances of which will take place on Thursdays, will offer the Kumho Exclusive, International Masters, Kumho Rising Star, Kumho Soloists concert series and more. Featuring musicians from Korea and abroad, the program showcases performances by seasoned masters and emerging stars alike.

Kumho Exclusive will feature pianist ​​Eliso Virsaladze on May 30. The International Masters series will feature recitals by four pianists: Paul Lewis, Vadym Kholodenko. Stephen Hough and Nelson Goerner.

Lewis, an English pianist, will hold Schubert recitals on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Kholodenko, a Ukrainian pianist and the winner of the gold medal at the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will present his first recital in South Korea on March 14. Hough, a British classical pianist and composer, will take the stage on July 13, which marks his first recital in the country in 16 years. On Nov. 28, Nelson Goerner, an Argentinian pianist, will offer the last concert of the International Masters series.

Kumho Art Hall will also host concerts by rising stars -- violinist Chung Nu-rie, trombonist Seo Ju-hyun, guitarist Ahn Young-heon and baritone Kim Tae-han -- throughout the year.