Kim Sung-hwan tapped as Korea Investment & Securities CEO

Most Popular
-
1
From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
-
2
N. Korea says it successfully placed spy satellite into orbit, will launch more
-
3
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
4
S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement
-
5
Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
-
6
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
7
[Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being
-
8
N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt
-
9
Yoon, first lady receive ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, Queen Camilla
-
10
[News Analysis] What happens after no-fly zones are lifted?
Kim Sung-hwan tapped as Korea Investment & Securities CEOBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov. 23, 2023 - 14:46
South Korean financial group Korea Investment Holdings announced Thursday that it has selected Kim Sung-hwan, the executive vice president and head of private customer business of its brokerage subsidiary Korea Investment & Securities, as the final candidate for the brokerage firm’s CEO position.
Kim, born in 1969, joined Korea Investment & Securities in 2004 after working at LG Investment & Securities for about three years. He is recognized for his expertise in overseeing various sectors, including project finance, bond utilization, corporate finance, management planning and retail finance, according to the Korean brokerage firm.
As part of the reshuffle, Jung Il-moon, who had served as the CEO of Korea Investment & Securities for the past five years, has been selected as the company’s vice chairman.
Jeon Chan-woo, who currently leads the retail business at banking subsidiary Korea Investment Savings Bank, has been selected to be CEO of the second-tier bank.
Born in 1970, Jeon joined the savings bank in 2001 and has accumulated experience in lender operations, product development and planning. He played a key role in developing crucial revenue-generating loan products for the lender.
A Korea Investment Holdings official explained that the restructuring aimed to maintain stability and continuity in management while swiftly adapting to changes in the financial environment.
The final appointments for the group's three management positions are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
“The annual general meeting is scheduled for March next year, but we anticipate an interim meeting that will finalize the appointments by the end of this year,” an official of Korea Investment & Securities said.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
LG Energy Solution names new CEO to propel growth
-
[News Focus] Battle beyond border: Koreas square off in space showdown