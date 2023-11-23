Story of first female leader of traveling entertainers reimagined

A scene from "Am-deok -- The Myth of Rock on the Water" (Jeongdong Theater)

Meet Baudeogi, who was born to a poor peasant in Anseong in 1848 and joined the Namsadang, a traveling entertainment troupe, at age 5.

Anseong was one of the largest marketplaces during the Joseon era. Raised by a troupe of male acrobats, she mastered the art of singing, dancing and jultagi, or a traditional Korean performance of tightrope-walking.

Before long she made a name for herself, captivating audience hearts with her looks and unparalleled talent and earning a reputation that echoed through the markets, “When Baudeogi walks on the rope, money pours in.”

By 15, she was unanimously voted in as the head of Anseong Namsadang, becoming the first-ever female leader of the troupe. She died at the age of 23.

The story of Baudeogi, the trailblazer who led a brief yet dynamic life as an artist, takes center stage in the latest production by Jeongdong Theater's Arts Troupe.

Titled "Am-deok -- The Myth of Rock on the Water," the show premiered Wednesday at the National Jeongdong Theater in Jung-gu. The title comes from Baudeogi’s birth name, Kim Am-deok.