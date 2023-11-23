S. Korea, UK to establish foreign, defense ministerial dialogue, fight cyber threats

South Korea and the United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to establish a "two plus two" ministerial dialogue where foreign and defense ministers would hold regular bilateral meetings, amid signs of a destabilizing international order that the two countries sought to defend.

The two countries also pledged to jointly fight cybersecurity threats, and intensify the dialogue and research cooperation in the defense industry. They also agreed to explore ways to conduct joint sanctions enforcement maritime patrols against North Korea and tackle maritime threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

These were part of the Downing Street Accord, a new bilateral blueprint signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the third day of Yoon's state visit to London.

The signing ceremony, upgrading the ties to a "global strategic partnership" from a "broad and creative partnership," took place in 10 Downing Street, an official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister, following a summit there.

The declaration for South Korea and the UK to embark on a new chapter -- on the foundation of the 140 years of diplomatic ties -- is aimed at "strengthening an open and resilient international order," read the Downing Street Accord.

Under the accord, Seoul and London will consult each other on important regional and global security issues through meetings of foreign and defense ministers of the two countries. They will develop a comprehensive institutional framework for deeper defense cooperation with a memorandum of understanding.

South Korea and the UK will also work to jointly tackle situations in the Indo-Pacific region and North Korea, by conducting joint patrols to deter smuggling vessels from entering North Korea, sharing maritime security-related information and further bilateral military exercises. They will also explore the possibilities that South Korea could take part in the UK’s Maritime Domain Awareness Program to deter Indo-Pacific maritime threats.

On the cybersecurity front, a strategic cyber partnership comprising three pillars was signed Wednesday. Under the partnership, the two countries will develop ties between the government, private sector, and academia to improve cyber resilience and develop core technologies to protect national infrastructure.

To achieve this, the two countries will work to enroll South Korean companies in the UK National Cyber Security Center’s "Industry 100" program.

Seoul and London will also join forces to disrupt and deter malicious cyber capabilities and activities that contribute to North Korea's weapons-of-mass-destruction development and other illicit revenue-generating operations.

The document also enshrines the need for the two countries to cooperate as close partners in multilateral forums, including the Group of 20 and the United Nations Security Council, given South Korea's membership from 2024 to 2025. The partnership through the Group of Seven will also be strengthened, based on Seoul's constructive engagement in the forum.

"As we reach this new high point in our bilateral relations, both nations have already begun to adapt by rethinking our approach to security and prosperity and renewing and reimagining our bilateral and multilateral relations with others," the document read.

During the summit, Yoon and Sunak condemned North Korea's launch of a spy satellite on Wednesday, calling it a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolution.

They also condemned arms transfer and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, while calling on Russia to immediately cease its targeted attacks on Ukrainian grain supplies.

They pledged to support Ukraine in its efforts to recover and rebuild. Moreover, the two leaders remained committed to a two-state solution to address the humanitarian crises in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, while denouncing terrorist attacks in Israel earlier in October.

"The international order that we have sought to defend over the last 70 years is under threat," read the accord.

"Yet we are confident that nations like ours are particularly well-placed to adapt to these changes and to protect and promote the interests of our citizens as well as our shared vision of an open and stable international order."