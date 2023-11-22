Dyson vows to enhance customer service in Korea

Dyson Korea said Wednesday it will enhance its customer service policy to reduce customer inconvenience, following a series of complaints on delays experienced by consumers here.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers in the repair service," Rob Webster, managing director in charge of Asia Pacific at Dyson, said.

"We are committed to our customers, and we hope to resolve all current delays by the end of November," he said.

Dyson Korea said it will offer free repair service and and provide customers with new replacements or allow a refund of the product within the warranty period in all cases, except for cases of customers' willful negligence.

The company said it will make sure the repair process is completed within 72 business hours from when a customer submits the product to the service center. In cases where it takes longer to repair, the company will offer a rental service to the customer free of charge, Dyson said.

It will also expand the paid repair service for all products for an additional two years after the original two-year warranty period, as well as offer a discount on the cost of paid repairs after the warranty period.

Dyson Korea said it is committed to delivering all its hair care products to customers on time.