Culture minister says admission to state museums requires public discussion

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon (left) speaks during a meeting with representatives of the art community at the Seoul branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Jung-gu, central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Charging admission at state-run museums could be considered through public discussion, Yu In-chon, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, said during a meeting with 29 members of the art community at the Seoul branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Tuesday.

He made the remarks in response to a request by Savina Lee, director of the Savina Museum of Contemporary Art, who said, "Due to the free admission policy of national museums and state-run art museums, private art museums are losing competitiveness.”

“With a significant budget difference between public and private institutions, there is unfair competition in admission fees, making it difficult to present diverse exhibitions and limiting the public's right to cultural enjoyment,” Lee said.

In response, Yu said, "I think a review of the free admission policy is necessary," and added, "However, it is an issue that needs to go through a gathering of public opinion."

Regarding the operation of the national art facilities, Yu said, "There is a need to revise the operation of closed days at national museums and state-run art museums. It seems necessary to have one day off a week for exhibition preparation and maintenance purposes."

In 2002, state-run museums began to offer free admissions, a policy aimed at increasing access to culture.

However, in 2006, the National Museum of Korea began charging for exhibitions at its permanent exhibition hall, only to have the move reversed in 2008 when the Lee Myung-bak administration followed up on a presidential campaign pledge to make state-run museums free.

Currently, the National Museum of Korea offers both free and paid exhibitions while the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea charges for admission to special exhibitions. Art museums and museums operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation operate free of charge.

The number of state-run museums numbered more than 500 as of the end of 2021.