Heritage expert You Hong-june pens new cultural travelogue series

You Hong-june speaks at a press conference at the Changbi Seogyo Building in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Changbi Publishers)

Our entire country is a museum, wrote You Hong-june a professor emeritus of art history at Myongji University, at the very beginning of his 1993 bestseller travelogue series, “My Exploration of Cultural Heritage.”

It means every corner of the country is a breathing and living museum of history and culture, said the author.

You, who is also the chair of the executive board of the Academy of Korean Studies and former head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, has been at the forefront of introducing cultural heritage sites to the public for decades.

Last year, he concluded his "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage" series, consisting of 20 volumes: 12 focusing on Korea, five on Japan and three on the Silk Road in China.

“'My Exploration of Cultural Heritage’ has evolved over 30 years and has now turned into this ‘Pilgrimage Through the Homeland's Cultural Landscape,'” said You, unveiling a new series at a press conference at the Changbi Seogyo Building in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.

“While the 'My Cultural Heritage Exploration' series documented visits to each region, the new series takes on a different approach. It’s a journey through time -- exploring Korea's history chronologically and introducing significant historical sites and cultural heritage representative of each era,” said You.