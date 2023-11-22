Remaining BTS members to head to military

RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook of BTS are getting ready to join the military, according to BigHit Entertainment on Wednesday. (BigHit's Instagram account)

RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V of South Korean mega group BTS have started their military enlistment process, BTS' label, BigHit Music, announced Tuesday.

According to the company, the group's remaining four musicians have undertaken procedures to fulfill their national service obligations, following the other three members, Jin, Suga and J-Hope, who are already serving their duties. Specific details on the enrollment are expected to be announced later.

All men of South Korean nationality are required to fulfill the compulsory military service for 18 to 21 months under the conscription system, which was established in 1948. Individuals with minor physical or psychological disabilities can serve at non-military facilities such as welfare centers and other governmental organizations for 21 months.

Under the 2020 revision of the Military Service Act, BTS' members were allowed to postpone their enlistment until the end of the year they turn 30. If the members cancel their postponement, they will need to enlist for active duty as soon as they receive their enlistment notices.

Their enlistment is most likely to occur as early as the end of this year or early next year at the latest.

The group will complete its required service over the next several years, with BTS’ hiatus expected to last through 2025.