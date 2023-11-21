More relevant than ever, closer to original musical 'Rent' returns for 9th run

The cast performs "Seasons of Love" from the latest run of the musical "Rent," during a press conference at Coex Artium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Nov. 15. (Yonhap)

The successful premiere of "Rent" in South Korea in 2000 set the stage for seven subsequent revivals, extending until 2011. Over the course of about a decade, the Korean production garnered adoration from enthusiasts -- though not necessarily from the masses -- and served as a launching pad for emerging talent in the musical theater scene.

When Seensee Company decided to bring it back in 2020 after a nine-year hiatus, it sought to revive the vibe of the original Broadway production. It invited Andy Senor Jr., a director who had made his professional debut in the role of Angel Dumott Schunard, to revive Michael Greif's original direction. Ditching the musical's role as a launching pad for new actors, the revamped "Rent" sought seasoned performers, striving to achieve both quality and broad appeal, which continued for the 2023 edition.

The story of a group of young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create a meaningful life amid poverty -- the musical’s original inspiration is the Puccini opera “La Boheme” -- holds enduring significance. While the original music that portrayed a diverse group of people living in New York City during the HIV/AIDS crisis, including drug addicts, captured Broadway audiences in the 1990s, the musical may find resonance with an even broader audience in today’s Korea.

Compared to the 2000s, Korean audiences today are more accustomed to LGBTQ+ representation in both media and real life. Young people struggle to find jobs and unemployment has become an enduring issue in Korean society. In addition, heightened awareness and concern about drug use in the country seem to have reached an unprecedented level.

The revamped rendition of "Rent," therefore, has numerous elements that could lead to another success.

The original score of the musical incorporates elements of pop, R&B and musical theater that linger in the ear after the show. "Seasons of Love" undoubtedly raises goosebumps.