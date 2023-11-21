G-Dragon tests negative in nail drug testing

Kwon Ji-yong, more widely known as G-Dragon of K-pop group Big Bang, speaks to reporters before he enters the Incheon Metropolitan Police building for questioning over alleged drug use, on Nov. 6. (Yonhap)

G-Dragon of K-pop group Big Bang tested negative in a detailed narcotics analysis on his nail sample conducted by the National Forensic Service, police officers said Tuesday.

The National Forensic Service recently notified the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency of the negative drug test result on the singer's fingernails and toenails, according to the police.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was booked on Oct. 25 over allegations of illegal drug use and later banned from leaving the country.

The police conducted a brief reagent test on the singer during his first questioning on Nov. 6. They also sent a sample of his hair and nails to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed analysis.

Test results on his hair sample and brief reagent test both returned negative.

Drug users test positive if they use narcotics five or ten days before the test, but it is hard to get an accurate result in the case of drug use long before, according to experts.

A narcotics analysis on a hair sample can verify whether a person took drugs within the past year, depending on the length of the hair, and the drug testing on nails can detect drug use up to five or six months prior to testing.

In 2011, G-Dragon was probed for drugs after he admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware of the substance he had consumed. Prosecutors then dropped the case. (Yonhap)