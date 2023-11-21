[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids makes Billboard’s Hot 100 for 1st time

Most Popular
-
1
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
2
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
3
Korea, UK to adopt Downing Street Accord to elevate ties: presidential office
-
4
T1, Faker unrivaled at 2023 LoL World Championship
-
5
Child kills man with stone, sparking debate over legal immunity of children
-
6
Golf club's 'no Japanese car' policy sparks controversy
-
7
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
8
K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAs
-
9
Yoon heads to UK for state visit, eyes deeper security relations
-
10
Rising political stars, big names likely to run for 2024 general election
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids makes Billboard’s Hot 100 for 1st timeBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 17:47
Stray Kids entered Billboard’s Hot 100 with the main track from its eighth EP, announced label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.
“Lalalala” from EP “Rock-Star” ranked No. 90 on the main singles chart and made the band the second K-pop boy band to make the chart, only after BTS. It is the seventh K-pop group to chart on the Hot 100.
The American publication also commented on the group’s first entry writing that “Stray Kids are officially Billboard Hot 100-charting artists.”
It also mentioned that the eighth mini album is the fourth No. 1 on Billboard 200 and the band is “the first act to debut their first four chart entries atop the chart since Alicia Keys in 2001-7.” Stray Kids achieved the feat in about 20 months -- the second shortest time only after Taylor Swift’s 16 months.
Enhypen sells 1m copies of 5th EP in 1 day
The fifth EP from Enhypen sold over 1.38 million units on the day of release, according to a local tally on Tuesday.
EP “Orange Blood” was rolled out on Nov. 17 and logged more than 1.43 million in first-week sales, a record for the band. It is the septet’s fourth million-selling album, following its first studio album as well as third and fourth EPs.
The new mini album topped iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions and main track “Sweet Venom” was on iTunes' top songs chart in 12.
Meanwhile, the bandmates will appear on ABC's "Good Morning America," on Friday in the US, said agency Belift Lab on Tuesday. They will perform the English-language version of “Sweet Venom” for the first time on the show. They will also join the lineup for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the day before.
MCND to tour Europe, America next year
MCND will visit fans in Europe and America starting January, said agency TOP Media on Tuesday.
The quintet will tour eight cities in Europe, from Istanbul, Turkey, to Paris, London and Berlin. In February, it will go live in six cities in the US including New York, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The tour is named after its upcoming EP, “Odd-Venture,” that is due out on Wednesday. Two days before the full release of the album, its fifth, the band performed the titular track on a K-pop chart show on Naver.
All five members participated in writing songs for the mini album that consists of seven tracks that includes the English-language version of “W.A.T.1,” the focus track from its previous EP of the same title.
BTS documentary to unveil next month on Disney+
A documentary chronicling the 10 years of BTS’ music career will start airing on Disney+ on Dec. 20, according to label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.
Dubbed “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” the eight-part series will give viewers a chance at an up close and personal look at the artists as they look back on the paths they paved over the last decade.
The septet debuted in June 2013 and all members renewed their contracts with the label in October 2018. They decided to stay as a group and with the management firm, the company announced in September, reassuring fans that they will remain as a team in 2025 when full-group activities are expected. Jin, J-Hope and Suga are currently serving their mandatory military duties.
-
glamazon@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Hwang You-mee
More from Headlines
-
Downing Street Accord to elevate Korea-UK ties: presidential office
-
Hyundai's futuristic innovation center opens in Singapore
-
North notifies of satellite launch amid concerns