[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids makes Billboard’s Hot 100 for 1st time

Stray Kids entered Billboard’s Hot 100 with the main track from its eighth EP, announced label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. “Lalalala” from EP “Rock-Star” ranked No. 90 on the main singles chart and made the band the second K-pop boy band to make the chart, only after BTS. It is the seventh K-pop group to chart on the Hot 100. The American publication also commented on the group’s first entry writing that “Stray Kids are officially Billboard Hot 100-charting artists.” It also mentioned that the eighth mini album is the fourth No. 1 on Billboard 200 and the band is “the first act to debut their first four chart entries atop the chart since Alicia Keys in 2001-7.” Stray Kids achieved the feat in about 20 months -- the second shortest time only after Taylor Swift’s 16 months. Enhypen sells 1m copies of 5th EP in 1 day

The fifth EP from Enhypen sold over 1.38 million units on the day of release, according to a local tally on Tuesday. EP “Orange Blood” was rolled out on Nov. 17 and logged more than 1.43 million in first-week sales, a record for the band. It is the septet’s fourth million-selling album, following its first studio album as well as third and fourth EPs. The new mini album topped iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions and main track “Sweet Venom” was on iTunes' top songs chart in 12. Meanwhile, the bandmates will appear on ABC's "Good Morning America," on Friday in the US, said agency Belift Lab on Tuesday. They will perform the English-language version of “Sweet Venom” for the first time on the show. They will also join the lineup for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the day before. MCND to tour Europe, America next year

MCND will visit fans in Europe and America starting January, said agency TOP Media on Tuesday. The quintet will tour eight cities in Europe, from Istanbul, Turkey, to Paris, London and Berlin. In February, it will go live in six cities in the US including New York, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The tour is named after its upcoming EP, “Odd-Venture,” that is due out on Wednesday. Two days before the full release of the album, its fifth, the band performed the titular track on a K-pop chart show on Naver. All five members participated in writing songs for the mini album that consists of seven tracks that includes the English-language version of “W.A.T.1,” the focus track from its previous EP of the same title. BTS documentary to unveil next month on Disney+

