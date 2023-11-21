Hyundai opens innovation center in Singapore

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun speaks at the opening ceremony of the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday opened the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, which aims to transform the traditional auto manufacturing process and move closer to future mobility through automating vehicle production.

“Singapore and Hyundai Motor Group have common innovative DNA to move into a better future,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun.

“Based on this, Hyundai Motor Group is looking to achieve innovation through human-centered technology. With HMGICS, we are certain that we will create innovative mobility solutions to bring positive changes for humanity’s advancement.”

Hyundai Motor deemed Singapore the optimal location to build the smart urban mobility hub as the country offers outstanding infrastructure, including open policies, a strong economy and world-class talents.

Located in the Jurong Innovation District, the HMGICS is a nine-story building with a total floor space of 90,000 square meters. The integrated factory has an automated logistics system, a brand experience zone, smart manufacturing facilities and a track on the rooftop for test driving.

At the beginning of the year, the factory began producing the Ioniq 5, the automaker’s all-electric vehicle, and the EV’s Robotaxi model, a level 4 autonomous vehicle. The factory is capable of producing 30,000 or more EVs per year.

“Singapore is a country that has connectivity and openness,” said South Korea’s Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun.

“We hope that the manufacturing and technological strengths of Hyundai Motor Group and the logistics and financial strengths of Singapore will be connected through HMGICS and that it will be an opportunity to open a new future for Korea and Singapore.”

Dubbed as the automaker’s testbed for future mobility, the HMGICS has been established with the automaker’s most advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, information communication technology and robotics.

The Singaporean site introduced a flexible production method, called the cell system, instead of employing traditional conveyor belts. The method builds different vehicles in one cell to meet various demands from customers and is supported by optimized algorithms and automated processes.

Hyundai Motor has set up a data platform that can standardize all information generated throughout the manufacturing process at the HMGICS to collect and analyze data in real time by installing a 5G network in the entire building.

HMGICS also operates a digital twin that virtually duplicates the plant’s manufacturing process to control and manage the workflow and simulate workloads to increase efficiency. The digital twin program can remotely command various robots deployed for logistics and assembly.

Hyundai Motor plans to implement the automated manufacturing platform at two of the company's major factories currently under construction -- the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia and an EV plant in Ulsan -- to maximize each site’s production efficiency.

The automaker said it will advance the HMGICS in steps to develop future mobility solutions such as purpose-built vehicles and advanced air mobility to secure technologies that can lead the global auto market.

At the HMGICS’ opening ceremony, Hyundai Motor signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanyang Technological University and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research to establish the first university-government-business joint research lab in Singapore.

The automaker earlier in the day joined hands with Poh Tiong Choon Logistics, a local logistics company, to cooperate in developing a hydrogen mobility ecosystem in Singapore.

“Hyundai Motor Group plans to continue various collaboration strategies with Singapore to develop future mobility production and technological innovation solutions while building and developing a sustainable ecosystem,” said Chang Jae-hoon, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

“We will keep striving to present a new mobility paradigm through creative attempts in the future.”