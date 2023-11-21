S. Korean literary giant Jo Jung-rae embarks on final chapter of his literary journey

South Korean literary giant Jo Jung-rae said his latest novel, “Golden Paper,” marks the beginning of the ultimate chapter in his literary journey.

Reflecting on his extensive career since his debut in 1970, Jo categorized his years so far into two phases: The initial phase of short stories and novellas and the second phase which he dedicated to exploring the country's turbulent history through a number of epics -- “Taebaek Mountain Range,” “Arirang” and “Han River.” These works, recognized as a trilogy chronicling the entirety of modern Korean history, have become classics since their publication in the 1980s.

“Moving away from these earlier phases, I am now entering the third (and concluding) phase during which I will delve into human existence and desires,” said Jo during a press conference held in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Monday.

At the heart of his latest work is the theme of "money," a subject Jo has contemplated since his days as a struggling college student. The title, “Golden Paper,” serves as a metaphor for money, said Jo.

"I believe the desire for wealth is the key to revealing the true nature of humans. … Capitalism has become the ruling ideology; money wields increasingly greater influence and asserts its beastly power over us. I wanted to write a story about how money binds and dominates humans, and why humans are so obsessed with it," Jo said.

The story follows Lee Tae-ha, a once-promising prosecutor-turned-lawyer. The novel unfolds in an omnibus format, telling the stories of clients desperate for money seeking out Lee. The episodes portrayed in the novel are not much different from the heartless incidents in news headlines -- familial disputes over inheritance, conflicts between landlords and tenants, and destructive gambling addiction.

Jo noted that he posed two questions -- one in the author's note and the other through the title of the final chapter -- and the answer to both is "money."

According to Jo, "No one is free from money. But when desire grows and turns into greed, humans face disintegration."

“Religion, too, has failed (in solving this issue). I doubt how effective it would be to write a book on this subject. But I could not let it go for fear of failure.”