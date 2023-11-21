Abandoned dog with note and heart sparks anger

A message is left saying, "Please take good care of my dear one due to the move." (Band for Animal in Asan) A message is left saying, "Please take good care of my dear one due to the move." (Band for Animal in Asan)

A note left by an owner who abandoned their dog has sparked angry reactions. Nonprofit organization Band for Animals in Asan shared the story of an abandoned dog named Bonbon on social media. According to the organization, Bonbon had been left tied up in a garage at the time of its rescue. The dog's owner left a note saying, "Please take good care of my dear one due to the move," along with a drawing of a heart pierced by an arrow at the end. Public reactions criticized the owner's actions, with comments like, "If you can't take responsibility, don't raise a pet," and questioning why the dog had been abandoned during the move.

