Latest LPGA winner Amy Yang reaches No. 15 in world rankings

Most Popular
-
1
Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
-
2
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
3
Korean ramen exports hit record high amid global K-culture boom
-
4
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
-
5
Choosing children over career: Fatherhood changing in modern Korea
-
6
Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
-
7
Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
-
8
T1, Faker unrivaled at 2023 LoL World Championship
-
9
Golf club's 'no Japanese car' policy sparks controversy
-
10
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
Latest LPGA winner Amy Yang reaches No. 15 in world rankingsBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 21, 2023 - 09:42
South Korean golfer Amy Yang has reached a year-high 15th in the world rankings on the strength of her victory in the LPGA Tour season finale on the weekend.
Yang jumped 21 spots to No. 15 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. The 34-year-old won the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday for her fifth career title and first since February 2019. It was also Yang's first win in America; she had previously won once in South Korea and three times in Thailand.
Yang, whose Korean given name is Hee-young, is also the oldest winner on the tour this season.
Yang began the year ranked 83rd. She cracked the top 40 in mid-August before making the big jump this week.
Ko Jin-young remained the top South Korean player, though she slipped two spots to a year-low No. 6 after withdrawing from the CME Group Tour Championship after two rounds due to a knee injury. Ko was No. 1 from May 22 to July 24.
Kim Hyo-joo remained at No. 7. Ko, Kim and Yang are the only three South Koreans inside the top 15, with Japan-based veteran Shin Ji-yai falling a spot to No. 16 this week. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea, UK to elevate ties: presidential office
-
USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrives in Busan in show of force
-
N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between Wednesday and Dec. 1: report