Latest LPGA winner Amy Yang reaches No. 15 in world rankings

Amy Yang of South Korea poses with the champion's trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on the LPGA Tour in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean golfer Amy Yang has reached a year-high 15th in the world rankings on the strength of her victory in the LPGA Tour season finale on the weekend.

Yang jumped 21 spots to No. 15 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. The 34-year-old won the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday for her fifth career title and first since February 2019. It was also Yang's first win in America; she had previously won once in South Korea and three times in Thailand.

Yang, whose Korean given name is Hee-young, is also the oldest winner on the tour this season.

Yang began the year ranked 83rd. She cracked the top 40 in mid-August before making the big jump this week.

Ko Jin-young remained the top South Korean player, though she slipped two spots to a year-low No. 6 after withdrawing from the CME Group Tour Championship after two rounds due to a knee injury. Ko was No. 1 from May 22 to July 24.

Kim Hyo-joo remained at No. 7. Ko, Kim and Yang are the only three South Koreans inside the top 15, with Japan-based veteran Shin Ji-yai falling a spot to No. 16 this week. (Yonhap)