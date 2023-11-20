[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids tops Billboard 200

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids charted No. 1 on Billboard 200 with its eighth EP, according to the publication’s preview published on Sunday in the US. EP “Rock-Star” is the band’s fourth consecutive album to achieve the feat, following previous EPs, “Oddinary” and “Maxident,” as well as third studio album “Five-Star.” The eight-member act is the only K-pop band to top the main albums chart more than four times besides BTS that did so six times. The band performed at 2023 Billboard Music Awards, putting on “Lalalala,” which fronted the new EP, as well as “S-Class,” the main track from third LP. It also nabbed the Top K-Pop Album award with the full album. The eighth EP was rolled out on Nov. 10 and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 32 regions as did the lead single on top songs chart in 37. The album sold more than 2 million copies in two days. BTS’ Jungkook sets another sales record with solo album

The solo album from Jungkook of BTS sold over 2.5 million copies as of last week, according to a local tally. His first solo album, “Golden,” is the first album from a solo artist to achieve the feat since the Hanteo chart reorganized its method in 2010. The album sold 1 million units in three hours, before logging over 2.14 million on the very day of the release and went on to 2.43 million in the first week. Both set new records for a K-pop solo musician. The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 2, tying the K-pop soloist records held by bandmates Jimin, Suga and V. It hit UK’s Official top albums chart at No. 3, the highest spot for a K-pop solo act. Focus track “Standing Next To You” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 and with three more songs from the album on the chart, he became the first-ever K-pop solo artist to have four on the chart at the same time. Separately, the superstar hosted a fan showcase in Seoul on Monday. The Boyz returns with 2nd part of 2nd LP

The Boyz released the second installment of its second studio album Monday. The album, dubbed “Sixth Sense,” consists of six tracks including the main single “Watch It.” “We’re excited and full of expectations coming back in about three months since the first part, ‘Christmas in August,’” said Sangyeon through agency IST Entertainment. The bandmates have been practicing nonstop, wanting to show a different side of them and are curious to see the fans’ reactions, added Younghoon. The members went for a “dark fantasy” concept in this new album, turning into “bad boys,” according to Q. Hyunjae described listening through all the tracks like watching a noir film. As for the lead single “Watch It,” the band asked fans to prepare for a surprise twist and never-before-seen visuals. Blackpink to collaborate with Takashi Murakami

