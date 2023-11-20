[Bills in Focus] Worksite emergency alarms, stricter construction supervision

Most Popular
[Bills in Focus] Worksite emergency alarms, stricter construction supervisionBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 10:43
Proposed bill: Partial Amendment to the Customs Act
Proposed by Rep. Jin Sun-mee (Democratic Party of Korea)
● The alarming increase in the degree of brokerage fees paid by duty-free shop operators to promote the sales of their bonded goods has caused concern over the profitability and competitiveness of the duty-free industry. This amendment limits such brokerage fees to a level set by presidential decree, but within 30 percent of the total sales, and grants the Korea Customs Service Commissioner the authority to ask duty-free shop operators to submit documentation related to these payments.
Proposed bill: Partial Amendment to the Occupational Safety and Health Act
Proposed by Rep. Park Jeung (Democratic Party of Korea)
● There have been recurring accidents where the reporting of a serious accident was delayed due to worksite regulations, such as a ban on cellphone use or reporting procedures. This amendment aims to protect workers by mandating the installation of emergency alarms in worksites where cellphones are prohibited and mandating workers prioritize the reporting of an accident to the fire service.
Pending bill: Partial Amendment to the Building Act
Proposed by Rep. Kang Dae-sik (People Power Party)
● Under the current system, only certified architects are authorized to oversee matters related to the structural safety of buildings. This amendment enables professional architectural structural engineers to directly conduct tasks related to building design and supervise construction work to enhance the structural safety of buildings.
Promulgated bill: Defense Acquisition Act
Competent Authority: Ministry of National Defense
● This bill enables the government to preferentially procure defense materials and products manufactured in Korea, and offers extra points to bidders who use core technologies, future-leading defense technology, or new technologies. It also exempts parties from liquidated damages for failing to accomplish the purpose of defense R&D contracts that require highly advanced technology if the contractor is recognized to have faithfully performed their contractual obligations.
Administrative announcement: Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Rule of the Indoor Air Quality Control Act
Competent Authority: Ministry of Environment
● The Indoor Air Quality Control Act was amended to require constructors to measure the indoor air quality of newly built multi-family housing with the attendance of a prospective tenant. Accordingly, this amendment specifies the details of such procedures, including the announcement of measurement plans, the submission of applications, and advance notices of precautions. It also reflects the modified names of certain construction materials.
The Korea Herald republishes a weekly legislative report by local law firm DR & AJU LLC to provide the latest information on bills approved, proposed, pending and set to be promulgated. -- Ed.
---
For any queries about the bills, contact cr@draju.com.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
