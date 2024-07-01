[Bills in Focus] Non-regular workers' rights, semiconductor growth support

Proposed Bill: Partial Amendment to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act

Proposed by Rep. Lee Yong-woo (Democratic Party of Korea), Rep. Shin Chang-sik (Rebuilding Korea Party) and Rep. Yoon Jong-o (Progressive Party)

● This amendment expands the definition of workers to guarantee the three basic labor rights for non-regular workers, such as specially employed workers and platform workers. It also prohibits employers from claiming damages for collective action against individual workers while enabling employers to exempt labor unions from liability for damages caused by industrial actions, encouraging amicable settlements in labor-management disputes.

Proposed Bill: Special Act on Strengthening the Competitiveness of the Semiconductor Industry

Proposed by Rep. Koh Dong-jin (People Power Party)

● To strengthen Korea’s global competitiveness in the new era of semiconductors, this act implements various support measures to bolster the semiconductor industry. It introduces an expedited authorization and permitting system for developing electric and hydroelectric infrastructure that will serve as the basis for advancing the semiconductor industry. It aims to generate 650 trillion won ($472 billion) in production, create 3.46 million jobs and achieve 204 trillion won in sales for partner companies.

Promulgated Bill: Special Act on the Promotion of Distributed Energy

Competent Authority: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy

● This act prescribes matters necessary for promoting distributed energy to secure a stable energy supply and contribute to the national economy. It mandates certain regions to use distributed energy to supply a designated portion of their energy needs.

Administrative Announcement: Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Rules of the Framework Act on Intelligent Informatization

Competent Authority: Ministry of Science and ICT

● This amendment updates the website quality certification criteria to improve information accessibility and user convenience for digitally vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities and the elderly.

