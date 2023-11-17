[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Ever since the technology for smartphones and tablets became available, people check their messages and e-mails much more -------.

(A) shortly

(B) unbearably

(C) occasionally

(D) frequently

해석

스마트폰과 태블릿 기술의 이용이 가능해진 이후로, 사람들은 그들의 메시지와 이메일을 훨씬 더 자주 확인한다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘사람들은 그들의 메시지와 이메일을 훨씬 더 자주 확인한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘자주, 흔히’라는 뜻의 부사 (D) frequently가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) shortly는 ‘곧’, (B) unbearably는 ‘견딜 수 없이, 참을 수 없이’, (C) occasionally는 ‘때때로, 가끔’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

technology 기술 available 이용할 수 있는

2. The team was surprised to learn that the proposal that management had approved for funding was -------.

(A) they

(B) their

(C) theirs

(D) themselves

해석

그 팀은 경영진이 자금을 위해 승인한 기획안이 그들의 것이었음을 알게 되자 놀랐다.

해설

격에 맞는 인칭대명사 채우기 문제

be동사(was)의 보어 자리에 올 수 있는 것은 소유대명사이므로 (C) theirs가 정답이다.

어휘

proposal 기획안, 계획안 approve 승인하다 funding 자금 제공, 재정 지원

3. The transportation board would rather construct a new metro route along the popular thoroughfare ------- add more buses.

(A) than

(B) till

(C) since

(D) through

해석

교통부는 추가 버스를 도입하느니 차라리 많은 사람들이 이용하는 주요 도로를 따라 새로운 지하철 노선을 건설할 것이다.

해설

비교급 표현 채우기 문제

‘추가 버스를 도입하느니 차라리 새로운 지하철 노선을 건설할 것이다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 would rather와 함께 쓰여 ‘~하느니 차라리 -하다’의 의미를 완성하는 (A) than이 정답이다.

어휘

construct 건설하다 metro 지하철 route 노선, 경로 thoroughfare 주요 도로, 도로

정답

(D) / (C) / (A)

