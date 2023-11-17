[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈합리적, 비합리적〉

1. plausible [plɔ́ːzəbl] 그럴듯한

applause(박수갈채)의 -plause와 어원이 같다. ‘박수를 받을 만한’이라는 의미에서 유래하여 ‘해명이나 변명이 믿을 만한’, ‘그럴듯한’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

Considering that the skies were clear, Robert's excuse for his tardiness that he slipped in a puddle of rain was not plausible.

하늘이 맑았으므로 로버트가 빗물 웅덩이에 미끄러져서 늦었다는 변명은 그럴듯하게 들리지 않았다.

● 부동산 거품이 꺼져서 한국 경제가 장기 불황으로 빠져 든다는 시나리오는 별로 그럴듯해 보이지 않는다.

The scenario of the property bubble bursting and the Korean economy dipping into recession does not seem too plausible.

2. preposterous [pripɑ́stərəs] 터무니없는

pre(before)+post(behind)+erous, 즉 ‘뒤에 있어야 할 것이 앞에 있다’라는 뜻에서 유래한 단어다. 터무니없고 말이 안 되는 것을 일컫는다.

Mrs. Kelly thought it preposterous that her six-year-old boy should have been sent home from school in tears for speaking out of turn.

켈리 부인은 여섯 살 된 아들이 학교에서 돌아가며 발표하는 것 때문에 울면서 집에 와야 한다니 말이 안 된다고 생각했다.

● 독도가 일본 땅이라는 주장은 터무니 없다.

The claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory is preposterous.

3. surreal [səríːəl] 초현실적인, 비현실적인

초현실주의를 뜻하는 surrealism에서 나온 말로, real에 beyond를 뜻하는 sur-가 붙은 단어다. ‘초 현실주의적인’이라는 의미도 있으나, 보통은 ‘꿈 같은’, ‘믿기지 않는’이라는 뜻으로 이상한 느낌을 강조할 때 쓴다.

The films of David Lynch have a surreal, dreamlike quality in which simple cause and effect and the logic of the real world do not always apply.

데이비드 린치의 영화는 초현실적이고 몽환적인 특징이 있어서 단순한 원인과 결과, 현실세계의 논리 등이 항상 적용되지는 않는다.

● 복권에 당첨된 지 한달이 지났지만 그는 아직도 믿기지 않았다.

Even after a month, it was still surreal to him that he won the lottery.

4. unsubstantiated [ʌ̀nsəbstǽnʃièitid] 근거 없는

‘실체’라는 뜻인 substance와 어원이 같은 단어로, substantiate는 ‘실체를 입증하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 반대말 unsubstantiated는 주장이나 소문이 근거가 없다고 할 때 쓰는 표현이다.

During his statement, the famous golfer insisted that any claims about domestic abuse were completely unsubstantiated.

진술 내내 그 유명 골프 선수는 가정 내 폭력에 대한 주장이 전혀 근거가 없다고 주장했다.

● XYZ 사의 주식은 합병의 대상이라는 근거없는 소문에 급등했다.

Shares of XYZ, Inc. spiked on unsubstantiated rumors that the company was the target of a merger.

5. viable [váiəbl] 실행 가능한

vital과 어원이 같다. ‘살아 있을 수 있다’는 뜻에서 유래하여, 계획이 실행 가능하거나 조직이 생존 가능하다는 의미를 지닌다.

Although the company remained viable, many doubted its ability to survive any further contractions in the market.

그 기업이 아직 버티고는 있지만 추가적인 시장 위축을 견뎌낼 능력이 있을지 많은 사람들이 의심스러워했다.

● 최고 경영자는 생산 시설을 외국으로 아웃소싱하는 것이 비즈니스적으로 가능한지 결정할 것이다.

The CEO will determine if it’s commercially viable to outsource production facilities to foreign countries.

6. warped [wɔ́ːrpt] 뒤틀어진

warp는 ‘구부리다’, ‘뒤틀다’라는 뜻을 지닌다. 물리적인 뒤틀림뿐 아니라 뒤틀린 견해나 관점을 표현하기도 한다.

We were unable to listen to the old record because it had become warped with age.

오래된 레코드판이 시간이 지나면서 휘어져서 들을 수 없었다.

● 그 범인은 옳고 그른 것을 삐뚤어지게 이해하고 있었다.

The criminal had a warped sense of right and wrong.

〈은밀함, 어두움〉

1. bleak [blíːk] 암울한, 황량한

날씨나 장소가 음울하고 황량하다는 뜻이다. 비유적으로 경제 전망이 어둡다는 뜻으로도 쓰인다.

The reports warned of a bleak second quarter but were cautiously optimistic about the possibility of an up-tick by the end of the year.

그 보고서는 2분기 실적이 암울할 것이라고 경고했지만 올해 말쯤에 회복될 가능성에 대해서는 조심스럽게 낙관적이었다.

● 그 연구소의 환경 보고서는 지구의 미래에 대해 어둡게 전망했다.

The research center’s environmental report paints a bleak picture of the earth’s future.