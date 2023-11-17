[Today’s K-pop] Aespa’s new album is 3rd million-seller

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

The fourth EP from aespa sold more than 1.13 million units in the first week, according to label SM Entertainment on Friday. EP “Drama” is the group’s third consecutive album to sell over a million, following previous EPs “Girls” and “My World.” The new mini album also earned “double platinum” certification from China’s largest music platform QQ Music. Meanwhile, the foursome celebrated its third anniversary with fans at a fan meeting in Seoul Friday. The event was broadcast online as well for fans from around the world. The group debuted in 2020 with digital single “Black Mamba.” Its third EP, “My World,” from May still holds the first-day and first-week sales records for a K-pop girl group. It also placed all three previous EPs among the top 20 on Billboard 200. Twice to drop remix album

Twice is putting out a digital album that contains remix versions of its hit songs, said JYP Entertainment Friday. Album “The Remixes” will consist of reinterpretations and English-language versions of its hit songs and will be rolled out on Nov. 22. On Friday, the group unveiled a reworked version of “Moonlight Sunrise,” a collaboration with DJ Jonas Blue. The electronic dance music producer added his touch to the original song that entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84 in January. It was the nonet’s second entry on the chart. The music video for the English-language single generated 100 million views on YouTube as of September. The collaboration will front the remix album that is made up of seven tracks. Meanwhile, the group will continue its international tour in Nagoya, Japan, on Dec. 16. Itzy’s Lia to miss new album, world tour

Lia of Itzy will not participate in the group’s new album and international tour, the performer said Friday. “After much consideration and long thoughts, I would like to have time to focus on recovering health and miss out on putting together an album as well as world tour,” a handwritten letter addressed to her fans on Instagram showed. She unveiled her solo track “Blossom” along with a lyrics video, adding that it contains her true feelings she wanted to convey to her fans. She has been on a hiatus since September for anxiety issues. The Boyz’s Ju Haknyeon suspends activities due to back condition





