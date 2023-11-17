Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath

    [From the Scene] Half a million take Suneung as nation holds its breath
  2. 2

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular

    High school dropout vlogs become more popular
  3. 3

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide

    Yearly national college entrance exam kicks off nationwide
  4. 4

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

    Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl
  5. 5

    Production teams called out for carelessness

    Production teams called out for carelessness
  1. 6

    Everland grounds panda Fubao for trying to escape

    Everland grounds panda Fubao for trying to escape
  2. 7

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030

    In France, PM rallies support in final push for Busan Expo 2030
  3. 8

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center

    Yoon calls for enhancing connectivity of world economy with APEC at center
  4. 9

    PM envisions Busan World Expo's role in sharing 'rise from ashes' experience

    PM envisions Busan World Expo's role in sharing 'rise from ashes' experience
  5. 10

    Police decline to detain rape suspect 'because he is old'

    Police decline to detain rape suspect 'because he is old'
피터빈트

SK hynix wins 2023 R&D 100 Awards

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 17:02

    • Link copied

SK hynix-developed Key Value Computational Storage Drive won the 2023 R&D 100 Awards. (SK hynix) SK hynix-developed Key Value Computational Storage Drive won the 2023 R&D 100 Awards. (SK hynix)

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, won this year’s R&D 100 Awards, also known as "the Oscars of innovation," with its cutting-edge Key Value Computational Storage Drive (KV-CSD), the company said Friday.

Among the 100 winners of the 2023 R&D 100 Awards, which recognizes the most promising products or technologies that will bring change to the industry, SK hynix marked its name in the IT/Electrical category.

“Once commercialized, KV-CSD will later be utilized in not only high-performance computing, but also the artificial intelligence and the big data industry,” the SK hynix Computational Storage team said. “We aim to boost SK hynix’s competitiveness by making our own technology the industry standard.”

KV-CSD is a next-generation data storage device jointly developed by SK hynix and Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Korean chipmaker’s Computational Storage team worked on KV-CSD itself, while the LANL High Performance Computing division focused on adopting the storage device into a supercomputer.

Featuring petabyte-scale storage capacity, KV-CSD boasts an exceptional reading and writing speed of data, the company said.

By adding indexing capability -- sorting data with its primary key -- it offers significant speedups and massive reductions in the amount of data retrieved when analyzing high dimensional data. SK hynix is the world's first to apply the indexing feature in KV-CSD.

Serving as a solution provider to save time and energy, KV-CSD is about 7.4 times faster than a traditional solid-state drive, the company added.

More from Headlines